Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Young produced 30 points and 14 assists in a 134-127 win versus the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Young, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.2 30.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.0 Assists 10.5 11.1 12.1 PRA -- 42.3 45.9 PR -- 31.2 33.8 3PM 3.5 3.5 4.1



Trae Young Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Young has made 8.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.5 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.8 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ninth in the NBA, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

The Heat allow 42.4 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 26.7 assists per game, the Heat are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Trae Young vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 38 27 2 11 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.