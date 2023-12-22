South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boiling Springs High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.