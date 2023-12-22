The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) are heavily favored (by 16.5 points) to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -16.5 149.5

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points two times this season (over nine games).

South Carolina's contests this year have an average total of 139.3, 10.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina's .667 ATS win percentage (6-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Elon's .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

South Carolina vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 2 22.2% 74.3 158.1 65 142.3 140.7 Elon 7 87.5% 83.8 158.1 77.3 142.3 146.4

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks put up 74.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 77.3 the Phoenix allow.

South Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.

South Carolina vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 6-3-0 0-2 3-6-0 Elon 4-4-0 0-1 7-1-0

South Carolina vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Elon 7-8 Home Record 5-9 4-8 Away Record 3-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

