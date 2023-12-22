Friday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) and Elon Phoenix (6-5) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 83-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 22.

The matchup has no set line.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 83, Elon 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-17.9)

South Carolina (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.2

South Carolina's record against the spread this season is 6-3-0, while Elon's is 4-4-0. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in three games, while Phoenix games have gone over seven times.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

South Carolina wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 220th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.1 per outing.

South Carolina knocks down 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (71st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Gamecocks rank 57th in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 157th in college basketball, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.5 (341st in college basketball).

