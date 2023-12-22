Onyeka Okongwu and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Okongwu posted 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 134-127 win against the Rockets.

In this article, we break down Okongwu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 10.8 Rebounds 8.5 6.9 7.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 17.9 19.4 PR -- 16.5 17.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Heat

Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

Okongwu's Hawks average 104.8 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.8 points per game, the Heat are the ninth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 26.7 per contest, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 24 2 7 2 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.