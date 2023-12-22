The UCF Knights are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6:30 PM on Friday, December 22, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-4.5) Under (66.5) UCF 33, Georgia Tech 27

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.0% chance of a victory for the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 4.5 points or more, the Yellow Jackets have a 4-2 record against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have hit the over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).

The average over/under for Georgia Tech games this season is 10.1 less points than the point total of 66.5 in this outing.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Knights have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

The Knights' record against the spread is 5-7-0.

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, UCF has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Knights have seen six of its 12 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 66.5 points, 7.2 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Yellow Jackets vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 32.5 25.4 39.8 18.8 25.2 32.0 Georgia Tech 31.2 30.5 33.0 30.7 28.4 28.6

