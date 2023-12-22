The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 59.1 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

East Tennessee State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Clemson's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Tigers record are 23 more points than the Buccaneers allow (51.8).

Clemson has a 7-4 record when putting up more than 51.8 points.

East Tennessee State is 10-3 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers' 39 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Tigers have conceded.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

17.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.5 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

3.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 STL, 30 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Maddi Cluse: 8.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Schedule