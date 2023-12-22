The Queens Royals (6-7) travel to face the Clemson Tigers (9-1) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Queens matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Queens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Queens Betting Trends

Clemson is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over six out of nine times this season.

Queens has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Royals games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Clemson is 39th in the country. It is way higher than that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +10000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

