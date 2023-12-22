How to Watch Clemson vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Queens Royals (6-7) travel to face the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (9-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Clemson has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Royals are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 113th.
- The 78.5 points per game the Tigers score are the same as the Royals give up.
- Clemson is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson posted 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 73.1.
- Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|W 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|W 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 79-77
|FedExForum
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.