The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Information

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Trae Broadnax: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmir Langlais: 9.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Justin Bailey: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Surratt: 4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Nick Alves: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK David Skogman: 13.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Durkin: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Angelo Brizzi: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG South Carolina Upstate AVG South Carolina Upstate Rank 267th 70.7 Points Scored 72.7 228th 82nd 66.7 Points Allowed 69.4 141st 249th 31.6 Rebounds 29.6 317th 251st 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 270th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 8.9 64th 230th 12.6 Assists 14.3 133rd 53rd 10 Turnovers 11.2 123rd

