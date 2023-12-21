The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins give up to opponents.

Furman is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.

The Paladins put up 71.6 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 69.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

South Carolina State is 1-7 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.7%).

The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have given up.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Taniya McGown: 8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Jordan Releford: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

South Carolina State Schedule