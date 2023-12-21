The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game road skid when squaring off against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins give up to opponents.
  • Furman is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 52.2 points.
  • The Paladins put up 71.6 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 69.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • South Carolina State is 1-7 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (40.7%).
  • The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have given up.

South Carolina State Leaders

  • Morgan Beacham: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Taniya McGown: 8.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Jordan Releford: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

South Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ UAB L 69-54 Bartow Arena
12/15/2023 @ Presbyterian L 63-52 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 84-64 TD Arena
12/21/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
12/29/2023 @ Jacksonville State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
1/6/2024 Norfolk State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

