The Furman Paladins (6-4) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina State vs. Furman Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Rakyha Reid: 4.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Janiah Hinton: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Players to Watch

Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Tate Walters: 12 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.