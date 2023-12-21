The New Orleans Saints (7-7) hit the road to match up against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Saints

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Rams vs. Saints Insights

This year, the Rams score 4.3 more points per game (23.4) than the Saints allow (19.1).

New Orleans scores per game (22.1) than Los Angeles allows (22.1).

The Rams collect 357.2 yards per game, 45.3 more yards than the 311.9 the Saints allow per contest.

New Orleans racks up just 2.4 fewer yards per game (334.5) than Los Angeles gives up per matchup (336.9).

The Rams rush for 121.3 yards per game, just 5.1 fewer yards than the 126.4 the Saints allow per contest.

This year New Orleans averages 103.2 rushing yards per game, 7.6 fewer yards than Los Angeles allows (110.8).

This year, the Rams have 14 turnovers, eight fewer than the Saints have takeaways (22).

This year New Orleans has turned the ball over 17 times, five more than Los Angeles' takeaways (12).

Rams Home Performance

At home, the Rams put up 23 points per game and give up 20.1. That's less than they score (23.4) and allow (22.1) overall.

The Rams accumulate 354.6 yards per game at home (2.6 less than their overall average), and concede 339.9 at home (three more than overall).

Los Angeles accumulates 232.4 passing yards per game at home (3.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 230.1 at home (four more than overall).

The Rams accumulate 122.1 rushing yards per game at home (0.8 more than their overall average), and give up 109.7 at home (1.1 less than overall).

The Rams convert 44.1% of third downs at home (2.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 40% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Cleveland W 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore L 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 Washington W 28-20 CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - -

Saints Away Performance

The Saints score 22.3 points per game in away games (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 19 away from home (0.1 less than overall).

The Saints rack up 366 yards per game on the road (31.5 more than their overall average), and concede 312.4 on the road (0.5 more than overall).

On the road, New Orleans racks up 250.3 passing yards per game and concedes 187.1. That's more than it gains (231.3) and allows (185.4) overall.

On the road, the Saints rack up 115.7 rushing yards per game and concede 125.3. That's more than they gain overall (103.2), and less than they allow (126.4).

On the road, the Saints convert 38% of third downs and allow 35.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (38.3%), and more than they allow (34.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York W 24-6 FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

