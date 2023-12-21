The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) will try to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Wake Forest vs. Presbyterian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-22.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wake Forest (-21.5) 145.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Presbyterian has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Wake Forest has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Demon Deacons games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

