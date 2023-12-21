How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose's 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- This season, Presbyterian has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.
- The Blue Hose's 78.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- Presbyterian is 6-3 when it scores more than 68.4 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- At home Presbyterian is scoring 84.7 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).
- The Blue Hose concede 68.5 points per game at home, and 72 away.
- Presbyterian sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (32.9%).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 118-51
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 94-84
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|L 76-61
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
