Thursday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 84-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wake Forest, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 84, Presbyterian 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.4)

Wake Forest (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Wake Forest's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, while Presbyterian's is 5-6-0. The Demon Deacons are 4-4-0 and the Blue Hose are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose's +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 78.2 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (189th in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Presbyterian accumulates rank 254th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 34.3.

Presbyterian hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Presbyterian has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball) while forcing 13 (110th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.