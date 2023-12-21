Thursday's game features the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-4) clashing at South Point Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-56 victory for heavily favored Eastern Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 21.

Last time out, the Blue Hose lost 99-29 to South Carolina on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Presbyterian vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 71, Presbyterian 56

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Blue Hose defeated the Morehead State Eagles at home on November 25 by a score of 65-59.

Presbyterian has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 208) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 332) on November 29

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 341) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 347) on November 22

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 349) on December 6

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.5 PTS, 54.4 FG%

12.5 PTS, 54.4 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.0 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

12.0 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Mara Neira: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.5 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Ashley Carrillo: 4.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.9 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 60.7 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball and are giving up 58.7 per contest to rank 83rd in college basketball.

Offensively, the Blue Hose have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 71.8 points per game, compared to 49.5 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, Presbyterian is allowing 54.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 63.3.

