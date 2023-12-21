Fantasy Football Week 16 QB Rankings
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 16, check out our quarterback rankings below.
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 16
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|323.6
|23.1
|35.0
|5.7
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|313.7
|22.4
|32.9
|9.9
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|278.9
|19.9
|34.6
|3.4
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|275.6
|19.7
|27.4
|2.6
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|272.3
|19.5
|28.6
|9.6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|251.4
|18.0
|37.4
|4.4
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|248.2
|17.7
|34.7
|3.1
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|245.3
|17.5
|38.2
|3.1
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|243.0
|17.4
|35.6
|2.1
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|242.6
|18.7
|33.9
|2.7
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|237.1
|16.9
|35.1
|4.5
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|234.2
|18.0
|35.1
|4.0
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|233.4
|16.7
|29.3
|5.4
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|232.4
|16.6
|32.7
|2.1
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|231.7
|16.6
|33.3
|3.6
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|210.0
|16.2
|34.8
|1.5
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals and Vikings
|200.5
|15.4
|32.1
|5.9
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|173.3
|12.4
|32.0
|1.9
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|172.8
|14.4
|33.5
|2.5
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|171.8
|17.2
|29.5
|9.6
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|165.3
|12.7
|31.2
|2.1
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|162.8
|12.5
|27.2
|3.9
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|147.2
|14.7
|36.5
|3.1
|Bryce Young
|Panthers
|127.4
|9.8
|33.9
|2.5
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|Peacock
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
|8:15 PM ET, Sunday, December 24
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 25
|ABC
