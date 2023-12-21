On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jordan Staal going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • In five of 32 games this season, Staal has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 83 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:48 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:00 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

