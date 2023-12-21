Should you bet on Jack Drury to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • In four of 32 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Drury averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 10:56 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:38 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:22 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:39 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:50 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

