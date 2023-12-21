The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Hurricanes attempt to beat the Penguins on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Hurricanes Penguins 4-2 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (105 total, 3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 29 12 18 30 18 13 54% Seth Jarvis 32 11 12 23 9 19 44.2% Martin Necas 32 9 14 23 12 12 37.2% Michael Bunting 31 7 15 22 17 12 38.5% Brady Skjei 32 6 14 20 11 16 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 83 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.

The Penguins have 86 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 23 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players