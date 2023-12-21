How to Watch the Furman vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) will be trying to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Furman vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 52.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 67.5 the Paladins allow.
- Furman has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.2 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Paladins average are just 2.2 more points than the Bulldogs allow (69.4).
- Furman has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
- South Carolina State has a 1-7 record when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- The Paladins are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (40.7%).
- The Bulldogs' 37.7 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Paladins have conceded.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG%
- Tate Walters: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
- Sydney Ryan: 11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
- Niveya Henley: 11.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|L 61-58
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/14/2023
|Elon
|W 73-47
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-45
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/31/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Timmons Arena
|1/7/2024
|Converse
|-
|Timmons Arena
