How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) aim to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Chanticleers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% lower than the 51.4% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Chanticleers sit at 10th.
- The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 the Aggies allow.
- Coastal Carolina is 2-1 when scoring more than 84.8 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Coastal Carolina played better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Coastal Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 110-46
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|L 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.