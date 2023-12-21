Thursday's game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) matching up at HTC Center has a projected final score of 82-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 82, N.C. A&T 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-9.0)

Coastal Carolina (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.4

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread this season is 6-2-0, and N.C. A&T's is 5-5-0. The Chanticleers have hit the over in five games, while Aggies games have gone over seven times.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allow 78.9 per outing (332nd in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina wins the rebound battle by five boards on average. It records 44.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.1 per contest.

Coastal Carolina makes 3.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 8 (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 11.2.

The Chanticleers rank 223rd in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 235th in college basketball defensively with 91.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Coastal Carolina has committed 2.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (259th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

