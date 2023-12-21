Thursday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored East Carolina, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 65-60 loss to Charlotte in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 76, Charleston Southern 51

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers registered their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Mercer Bears, who rank No. 231 in our computer rankings, 66-53.

Charleston Southern has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Charleston Southern has three losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 15.8 points per game (posting 58.7 points per game, 290th in college basketball, while giving up 74.5 per contest, 327th in college basketball) and have a -174 scoring differential.

At home, the Buccaneers average 64.4 points per game. Away, they score 54.0.

At home, Charleston Southern gives up 63.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 83.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.