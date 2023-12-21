The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) play the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

  • Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Erik Reynolds II: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xzayvier Brown: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lynn Greer III: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Brown: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
232nd 72.6 Points Scored 75.2 168th
289th 75.8 Points Allowed 63.1 30th
162nd 33.8 Rebounds 34.8 114th
41st 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 251st
64th 8.9 3pt Made 11.1 6th
244th 12.4 Assists 17.4 28th
128th 11.3 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

