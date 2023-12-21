The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2), winners of six straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Cougars games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has covered seven times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.