The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have taken six games in a row.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Charleston (SC) is 6-1 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 142nd.

The Cougars average 76.0 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 63.3 the Hawks allow.

Charleston (SC) is 7-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.3.

Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule