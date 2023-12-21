The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have taken six games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
  • Charleston (SC) is 6-1 when it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 142nd.
  • The Cougars average 76.0 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 63.3 the Hawks allow.
  • Charleston (SC) is 7-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 79.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.3.
  • Charleston (SC) sunk 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (10.5, 35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island W 85-70 TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel W 86-71 TD Arena
12/18/2023 Coastal Carolina W 84-81 TD Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat - TD Arena
1/4/2024 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.