The Wofford Terriers (6-5) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wofford has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.

The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 167th.

The Terriers score an average of 81.5 points per game, 15 more points than the 66.5 the Cowboys allow.

Wofford has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season, 11.4 more than it averaged away (69.5).

At home, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.

At home, Wofford sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) as well.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule