Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 20, Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks (11-15) take to the road to square off against the Houston Rockets (13-11). Game time is 8:00 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Arena: Toyota Center
Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1123.7
|947.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|46.8
|39.5
|Fantasy Rank
|20
|9
Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young provides the Hawks 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- The Hawks put up 122.7 points per game (third in league) while allowing 122.7 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.
- Atlanta averages 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in league), compared to the 44 of its opponents.
- The Hawks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4. They shoot 37.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.2%.
- Atlanta has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (fifth in league).
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per game.
- The Rockets' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) while allowing 107.3 per contest (second in the league).
- Houston ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Rockets make 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.
- Houston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA action) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in the league).
Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Trae Young
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.7
|3.4
|Usage Percentage
|32.2%
|27.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.7%
|57.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|4.5%
|15%
|Assist Pct
|45%
|28%
