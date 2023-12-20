Wednesday's Big East slate will see the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) play the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Xavier Betting Trends

St. John's has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Red Storm's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Xavier has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), St. John's is 44th in the country. It is way below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.

The Red Storm have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +12500.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Musketeers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +30000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

