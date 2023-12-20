South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) at Hank McCamish Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-52 in favor of Georgia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.
The Spartans lost their most recent matchup 56-53 against UNC Greensboro on Monday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 78, South Carolina Upstate 52
Other Big South Predictions
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Spartans beat the North Florida Ospreys 73-60 on November 25.
South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins
- 73-60 over North Florida (No. 241) on November 25
- 61-58 at home over Furman (No. 292) on December 9
- 58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 20
- 73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 356) on December 5
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Trinity Johnson: 8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Isabell West: 10.6 PTS, 60 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- AC Markham: 5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 45 FG%
- Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 58.1 points per game, 298th in college basketball, while conceding 66.4 per contest, 230th in college basketball) and have a -100 scoring differential.
- At home the Spartans are scoring 61 points per game, 8.3 more than they are averaging on the road (52.7).
- South Carolina Upstate is allowing fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than on the road (75.8).
