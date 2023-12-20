Wednesday's contest that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) at Hank McCamish Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-52 in favor of Georgia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Spartans lost their most recent matchup 56-53 against UNC Greensboro on Monday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 78, South Carolina Upstate 52

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Spartans beat the North Florida Ospreys 73-60 on November 25.

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 241) on November 25

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 292) on December 9

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 356) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Isabell West: 10.6 PTS, 60 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.6 PTS, 60 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) AC Markham: 5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 45 FG%

9.8 PTS, 45 FG% Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 58.1 points per game, 298th in college basketball, while conceding 66.4 per contest, 230th in college basketball) and have a -100 scoring differential.

At home the Spartans are scoring 61 points per game, 8.3 more than they are averaging on the road (52.7).

South Carolina Upstate is allowing fewer points at home (52.8 per game) than on the road (75.8).

