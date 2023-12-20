The Atlanta Hawks (9-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center, take on the Houston Rockets (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gives the Hawks 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 21 points, 5.6 assists and 9 rebounds per contest.

Fred VanVleet posts 16.2 points, 4.1 boards and 9.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Green posts 18.8 points, 4.7 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. posts 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Hawks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Rockets Hawks 110.1 Points Avg. 122.7 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 122.4 47% Field Goal % 47.1% 36.4% Three Point % 37%

