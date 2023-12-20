The Houston Rockets (13-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, look to build on an 11-game home winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (11-15).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Rockets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-3.5) 233.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rockets (-3) 234 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +82 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 107.3 per outing (second in the league).

The Hawks put up 122.7 points per game (third in league) while giving up 122.7 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 230 points per game combined, 3.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Houston has compiled a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 6-20-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 30.5 -111 28.1 Dejounte Murray 18.5 -125 20.0 De'Andre Hunter 14.5 -120 15.1 Clint Capela 13.5 -105 11.7

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Clint Capela or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Hawks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.