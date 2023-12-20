Dejounte Murray and his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 130-124 win versus the Pistons, Murray tallied 20 points.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 19.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.4 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.0 PRA -- 29.8 29.3 PR -- 24.4 24.3 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Murray has made 7.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 107.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 23 per game.

Giving up 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 36 39 3 3 8 0 2 10/19/2022 38 20 5 11 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.