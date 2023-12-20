Wednesday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (11-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-6) going head to head at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has a projected final score of 71-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Chanticleers lost their last matchup 84-72 against Jacksonville State on Sunday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Coastal Carolina vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 71, Coastal Carolina 58

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Chanticleers beat the No. 292-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Furman Paladins, 78-72, on November 18, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Chanticleers have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 292) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 326) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 352) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Arin Freeman: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG% Deaja Richardson: 18.6 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73)

18.6 PTS, 2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (23-for-73) Alancia Ramsey: 7.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 36.5 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 36.5 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers average 66.4 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (311th in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

