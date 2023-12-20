South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Cherokee County, South Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.