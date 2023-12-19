The Wofford Terriers (6-4) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Players to Watch

Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Players to Watch

Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Spear: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Hollingshead: 7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Powell: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.