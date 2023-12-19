The UTSA Roadrunners should win their matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 9:00 PM on Tuesday, December 19, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Marshall (+12) Over (51.5) UTSA 29, Marshall 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Roadrunners are 5-6-1 this year.

In games this season when favored by 12 points or more, UTSA has gone 3-2 against the spread.

The Roadrunners have seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 7.0 fewer than the average total in this season's UTSA contests.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

So far this season, the Thundering Herd have compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have gone over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for the Marshall this season is 2.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.7 24.7 35.7 22 27.7 27.3 Marshall 23.3 28.2 28 23.8 18.5 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.