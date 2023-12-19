Tuesday's contest that pits the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-3) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11) at TD Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-60 in favor of Charleston (SC), who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 63-52 loss to Presbyterian in their most recent outing on Friday.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 73, South Carolina State 60

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Queens (NC) Royals, who are ranked No. 342 in our computer rankings, on November 29 by a score of 76-58, it was their signature win of the season so far.

South Carolina State has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (five).

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Rakyha Reid: 4.7 PTS, 56.7 FG%

4.7 PTS, 56.7 FG% Janiah Hinton: 8.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

8.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Jordan Releford: 7 PTS, 29.1 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 16.9 points per game, with a -203 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.3 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allow 68.2 per outing (255th in college basketball).

