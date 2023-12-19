When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Martin Necas and Mark Stone will be among the best players to watch.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (27 points), via amassed 12 goals and 15 assists.

Through 31 games, Necas has scored nine goals and picked up 14 assists.

Seth Jarvis has posted 10 goals and 12 assists for Carolina.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is a top offensive contributor for his team with 36 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games (playing 20:29 per game).

Stone's 32 points this season, including 10 goals and 22 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vegas.

This season, Vegas' William Karlsson has 29 points, courtesy of 14 goals (second on team) and 15 assists (third).

In the crease, Adin Hill's record stands at 10-2-2 on the season, giving up 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) and compiling 380 saves with a .934% save percentage (first in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 14th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 19th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 3rd 33.9 Shots 32.5 8th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 29.3 8th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 23.53% 10th 14th 80.61% Penalty Kill % 85.87% 5th

