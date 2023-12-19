Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Greenwood County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ware Shoals High School at Chester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Chester, SC

Chester, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmire High School at Ninety Six High School