South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Greenwood County, South Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ware Shoals High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Chester, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmire High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
