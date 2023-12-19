South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Greenville County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berea High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
