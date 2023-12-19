Furman vs. Presbyterian December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (4-5) meet the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Furman Players to Watch
- JP Pegues: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Carter Whitt: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Pjay Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
Furman vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Presbyterian AVG
|Presbyterian Rank
|48th
|82.3
|Points Scored
|77
|138th
|339th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|187th
|144th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|33
|193rd
|215th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|310th
|54th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|228th
|20th
|17.8
|Assists
|14.8
|105th
|316th
|14
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
