Tuesday's contest between the Furman Paladins (5-6) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-5) at Timmons Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-74 and heavily favors Furman to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Furman vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Timmons Arena
Greenville, South Carolina

Furman vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 86, Presbyterian 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-12.4)

Furman (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 159.6

Furman has a 2-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Presbyterian, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Paladins have gone over the point total in seven games, while Blue Hose games have gone over six times.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.5 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 82 per outing (352nd in college basketball).

The 39.6 rebounds per game Furman averages rank 66th in the nation, and are 5.2 more than the 34.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Furman knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (7.8). It is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (174th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.1%.

The Paladins rank 82nd in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 299th in college basketball, allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions.

Furman has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (341st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (147th in college basketball).

