The Air Force Falcons (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Clemson Tigers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 63.9 points per game are 7.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Air Force is 2-0.

Clemson has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.9 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.9 more points than the Falcons allow (65.3).

Clemson has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Air Force has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.2% from the field, 3% higher than the Falcons allow defensively.

The Falcons shoot 37.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Tigers allow.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 18.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

18.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.4 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Dayshanette Harris: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Ruby Whitehorn: 9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

9.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

3.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Maddi Cluse: 8.3 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

