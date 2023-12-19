Citadel vs. Notre Dame: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) take the court against the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 128.5.
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Notre Dame
|-9.5
|128.5
Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- Citadel has played six games this season that have gone over 128.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Citadel's games this season has been 137.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Citadel is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Citadel has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Bulldogs have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Citadel has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 128.5
|% of Games Over 128.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Notre Dame
|8
|80%
|64.6
|135.8
|67.8
|134.2
|136.2
|Citadel
|6
|75%
|71.2
|135.8
|66.4
|134.2
|138.9
Additional Citadel Insights & Trends
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.8 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- Citadel has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Notre Dame
|5-5-0
|2-1
|3-7-0
|Citadel
|5-3-0
|2-1
|3-5-0
Citadel vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Notre Dame
|Citadel
|11-8
|Home Record
|5-9
|0-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-13-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|66.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|9-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
