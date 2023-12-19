The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) take the court against the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) as 9.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 128.5.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -9.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel has played six games this season that have gone over 128.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Citadel's games this season has been 137.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Citadel is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Citadel has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bulldogs have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Citadel has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 8 80% 64.6 135.8 67.8 134.2 136.2 Citadel 6 75% 71.2 135.8 66.4 134.2 138.9

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 67.8 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

Citadel has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.8 points.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 5-5-0 2-1 3-7-0 Citadel 5-3-0 2-1 3-5-0

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Citadel 11-8 Home Record 5-9 0-10 Away Record 4-11 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

