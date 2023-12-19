The Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Citadel Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Roper: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 351st 61.9 Points Scored 69.3 283rd 75th 66.1 Points Allowed 64.9 57th 167th 33.6 Rebounds 34.8 117th 241st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.9 199th 255th 6.6 3pt Made 7.2 198th 305th 11.1 Assists 10.8 318th 94th 10.7 Turnovers 10.1 59th

