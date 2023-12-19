The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 on ACC Network.

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-9.5) 129.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-8.5) 129.5 -520 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Citadel vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Citadel has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Notre Dame has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

