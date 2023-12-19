The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston (SC) vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Charleston (SC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Jenna Annecchiarico: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0 BLK Taryn Barbot: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jada Logan: 15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Annecchiarico: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 0 BLK Barbot: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Logan: 15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.